Smart Parking (ASX:SPZ) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Smart Parking Ltd (ASX:SPZ)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 874,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 million and a PE ratio of -31.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Smart Parking alerts:

In other Smart Parking news, insider Fiona Pearse acquired 304,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$63,911.61 ($45,327.38). Also, insider Christopher Morris acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($124,113.48).

Smart Parking Limited designs, develops, and manages parking technology in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in Technology and Parking Management segments. The Technology segment designs, develops, produces, and sells car parking technology hardware, software, and associated products and services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Parking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Parking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.