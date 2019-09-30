SIMDAQ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $136.00 (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One SIMDAQ token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, SIMDAQ has traded up 21% against the US dollar. SIMDAQ has a market cap of $122,045.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01056570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00091556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SIMDAQ Token Profile

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official message board is medium.com/simdaq-blog . The official website for SIMDAQ is simdaq.com/# . SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

