Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Increases By 7.1%

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 42,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

WTM traded up $11.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,080.54. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,729. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $832.88 and a one year high of $1,104.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,074.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,004.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

In other news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total value of $1,086,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

