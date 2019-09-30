Short Interest in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Declines By 5.8%

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.15. The stock had a trading volume of 319,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,566. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $361.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.90.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,805 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 20.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 704,783 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 53.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

