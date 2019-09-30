Short Interest in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Increases By 5.8%

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 182,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandridge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

Shares of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,496. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 61.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.