Short Interest in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Declines By 8.9%

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 15,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Metlife by 160.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,836,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Metlife has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

