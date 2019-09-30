Short Interest in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Rises By 5.2%

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

MMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 383,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,236. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,997,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,906.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $936,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,130. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,207,000 after acquiring an additional 102,416 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,581 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 985,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

