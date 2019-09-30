Short Interest in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rises By 11.5%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on MBUU. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Malibu Boats and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 416,639 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2,231.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 53.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 60.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 263,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,074. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.