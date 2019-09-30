Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Rises By 10.1%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IGT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 2,952,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 683.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 949,458 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 225.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 348.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.