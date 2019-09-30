Short Interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Drops By 5.8%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on GSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of GSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

