Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declines By 6.9%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 134,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,091,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,056,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $974,900 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

