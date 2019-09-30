Short Interest in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Decreases By 6.9%

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $151.87. 864,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,881. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox has a 12 month low of $141.53 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

