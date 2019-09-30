Short Interest in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Declines By 6.4%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,834,000 after buying an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,013,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 236,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

