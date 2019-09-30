SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, approximately 872 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 27,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and cosmetics, liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

