Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shopify worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

Shares of SHOP traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

