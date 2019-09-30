Shift (SHIFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $41,020.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,447,445 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.