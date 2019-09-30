Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 84.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 506.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.99. 12,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,663. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

