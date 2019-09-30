Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $840,463.00 and approximately $1,479.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

