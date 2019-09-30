Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Carmelo J. Santoro Sells 2,470 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $124,957.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $48.61. 500,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,126. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,157,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 23.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,289,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperformer” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

