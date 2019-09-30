Securitas (STO:SECU-B) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.59

Shares of Securitas AB (STO:SECU-B) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and traded as high as $152.75. Securitas shares last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 617,556 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is SEK 146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 156.81.

About Securitas (STO:SECU-B)

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

