Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,347,699.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,103 shares of company stock worth $11,769,353. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 627,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,497 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after purchasing an additional 398,002 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,792 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

