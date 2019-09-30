SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Cap of $14,100.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $14,100.00 and $125.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

