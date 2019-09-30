Scisys Group (LON:SSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $254.00

Scisys Group PLC (LON:SSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 4090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.29).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Scisys Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Scisys Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.98.

SCISYS Group PLC provides IT services to large corporations and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers integrated solutions and products for ground and onboard systems, as well as on-site engineering and operations support, and professional consulting services for the management and procurement of space and space-related projects.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scisys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scisys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.