Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $80.50. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 1,220,382 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.06 ($90.77).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.90.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

