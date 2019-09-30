Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.72

Santa Fe Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFEF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and traded as low as $37.10. Santa Fe Financial shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14.

About Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

