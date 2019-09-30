salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $741,850.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $741,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $746,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $756,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $770,900.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $775,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $758,950.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total transaction of $765,300.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $768,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $765,250.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $746,550.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $766,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,025. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.