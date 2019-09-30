Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 668 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

EPAM traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $182.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,701. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

