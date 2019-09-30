Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 449 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 267,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 598,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 92.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 285,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 137,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,588,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,638. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

