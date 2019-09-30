Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SGU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 2,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,696. Star Group LP has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $457.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.