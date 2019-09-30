Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $54,000 Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141,191 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 689,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:TGS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. 9,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 39.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

