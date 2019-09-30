Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $48,000 in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 153.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.45% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPH. BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.