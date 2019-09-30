Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,473,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NVMI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,325. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $895.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

