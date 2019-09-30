Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

ESPR traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.71. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,528.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,825. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

