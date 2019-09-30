Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.95

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.95 and traded as high as $21.30. Russel Metals shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 82,780 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$936.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc will post 2.2899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,423.68. Also, Director James Francis Dinning bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,851.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$508,510.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

