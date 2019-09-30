Ruhnn Holding Ltd -‘s Lock-Up Period To End on September 30th (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn’s (NASDAQ:RUHN) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 30th. Ruhnn had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the expiration of Ruhnn’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:RUHN opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. Ruhnn has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUHN. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ruhnn in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ruhnn in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ruhnn in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

