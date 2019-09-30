Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,967 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $58,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,756,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $156.44. 197,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,655. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

