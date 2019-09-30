Royal Bank of Canada Sells 128,608 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,608 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.51% of Sterling Bancorp worth $65,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1,069.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 360,596 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,784. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.