Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,064,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 350,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 245,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,084,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.02. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,667. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

