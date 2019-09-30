Royal Bank of Canada Drops Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,472. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

