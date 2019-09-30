Royal Bank of Canada Buys 64,186 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $49,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.