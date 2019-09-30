Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 492,255 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 492,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.65% of Voya Financial worth $50,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 190,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.49. 11,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,209. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

