Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.56.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.34. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

