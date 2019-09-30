Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Liberum Capital cut Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,633,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,831. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

