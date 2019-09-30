Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Update

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 12,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 817,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $71.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 450,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,804,000 after acquiring an additional 676,123 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 561,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 554,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,481,000 after acquiring an additional 744,889 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

