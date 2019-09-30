RevolutionVR (RVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. RevolutionVR has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $185.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RevolutionVR alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00675871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011003 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.