Reviewing Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) & Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NYSE:ESES)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

This table compares Oceaneering International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International -9.49% -4.38% -2.13% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A -132.46% -60.29%

95.4% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oceaneering International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oceaneering International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $1.91 billion 0.69 -$212.33 million ($0.71) -18.73 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.01 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oceaneering International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oceaneering International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 1 7 4 0 2.25 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oceaneering International currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.84%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Oceaneering International has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 275 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.