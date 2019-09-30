Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 982,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 158,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,841. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Restoration Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,908.92% and a negative net margin of 153.44%. Research analysts predict that Restoration Robotics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

