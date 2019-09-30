Respirerx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Trading Down 2.2%

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RSPI)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSPI)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. The company has two drug platforms comprising ampakines that act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at AMPA glutamate receptors; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

