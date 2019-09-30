Rentberry One Day Volume Reaches $79.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $88,933.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01062189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00091099 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

