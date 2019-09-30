Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 105.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 465,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 45.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 43,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $538,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $99.89. 14,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,100. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $108.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

